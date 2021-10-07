Harsh Sanghvi takes part in BJP’s Jan Ashirwaad Yatra in Vadodara

Flagging off a cycle rally organised by the Vadodara city police as part of the Azadi Amrutmahotsav and Fit India movement, Minister of State (MoS) Home Harsh Sanghavi is now participating in the Jan Ashirwaad Yatra of the BJP through Vadodara city.

Addressing party workers before commencing the Jan Ashirwaad Yatra, Sanghvi urged the BJP workers to “ensure that people see Narendrabai (Modi) in us while we conduct ourselves in public”.

Flanked by MP Ranjan Bhatt, Mayor Keyur Rokadia and other BJP leaders of Vadodara, Sanghvi said, “We must join hands and pay our respects to Narendrabhai (Modi), who has spent 20 years in office. He first made Gujarat proud and now he has made India proud. The opposition has not been able to point even a finger at him, it is a matter of pride for us… BJP workers should always remember that when we go among people, they see Narendra Modi in us… it is only because of him that people have entrusted the power to us and given us the opportunity to serve them, we must not forget this… BJP workers can call me directly at any time of the day or night because I will always remain a BJP worker.”

Sanghvi also said that after taking oath as Minister of State, he has executed the first task handed over to him by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. “As soon as I took the oath, on the first day as MoS, CM Bhupendra Patel gave me the first instruction that the appointment of youth (Lok Rakshak Dal), which have been kept on hold due to the Covid-19 outbreak, should be immediately cleared. I called a meeting on Sunday to do the needful immediately… So, the Home department has declared 27,847 vacancies (in Lok Rakshak Dal), which will be completed in the days to come and the security and safety of the people will get a boost,” Sanghvi added.

Taking about Covid-19 restrictions during Navratri, Sanghvi said that the government had decided to allow smaller residential colonies to organise garba festivities during Navratri, commencing Thursday, as people have “mentally suffered” during Covid-19.

Sanghvi said, “We all know that people have suffered mental distress during the Covid-19. We were not able to organise garba last year as well. So, this year, in order to ensure that people can enjoy the festivities, the government directed the police to allow residential societies to organise garba in line with the Covid-19 protocol.”

Earlier in the morning, Sanghvi participated in the cycle rally with Mayor Rokadia, Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh and other participants through the streets of Vadodara. Sanghvi will visit SSG hospital later in the afternoon to inaugurate medical equipment that the hospital was demanding for several years.