Don’t fall for promises by private money lenders, Harsh Sanghavi tells people

Urging residents to “not fall for” enticing promises by private money lenders, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi on Monday said that the drive launched by Gujarat police has helped 13,000 persons secure loans from banks and through government schemes.

Assuring that in the drive against private money lenders, who allegedly extort money by levying heavy interest rates, Sanghavi said that police have ensured a disbursement of Rs 100 crore of bank loans to individuals victimised by private money lenders.

Sanghavi, who distributed loan approval letters to beneficiaries of the drive in Vadodara, said, “In the past one month, the Gujarat police has nabbed private money lenders from every corner for harassing people by extorting money with heavy interest rates Until now, the police has helped more than 13,000 people secure loans from various banks and under various schemes of the government…”

“A total of Rs 100 crore has been disbursed as loans to beneficiaries so far in this drive. More than 3,500 police officers in the state have held Lok Darbars to hear grievances of persons harassed by private moneylenders, where more than 1,000 complaints have been received,” he added.

Making the audience take a pledge to “not take diary money (private money lenders)”, Sanghavi said, “Please do not fall for the enticing promises or advertisements made by private money lenders who will trap you with interest rates.

You must take this pledge… We will not spare anyone who is part of this private money lending racket. This drive against private moneylenders is not just for a specific period… We have instructed the police to continue this drive forever from here.”

He added that Vadorara district and city police have held 35 and 36 Lok Darbars, respectively, and helped more than 3,000 individuals and thereby their families to break free from vicious money lenders. “Their loans have been approved by banks. A total of 50 FIRs have been lodged in Vadodara against private moneylenders so far and five accused have been booked under the stringent PASA Act,” Sanghavi said.

At the event, the minister also inaugurated a fitness and wellness centre of the Vadodara city police that is an initiative under an existing Medical Welfare Trust of the police department.