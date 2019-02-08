Haren Pandya’s wife gets 3-year extension as child rights body chief

The Gujarat government has granted an extension to Jagruti Pandya, wife of former Gujarat Home minister and senior BJP leader Haren Pandya, who was shot dead in Ahmedabad in 2003, as chairperson of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR). Jagruti’s three year term ended in last month and it has been extended for three years more by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department of the state government.

An official of SCPCR on Thursday said that as per rules, the term of SCPCR’s chairperson is of three years and Jagruti’s term was extended for three more years last month.

When contacted over the extension she has got as the chairperson of SCPCR and her opinion on her past three years’ tenure, Jagruti did not speak much while stating that she was travelling.

On another question, if after this extension she would consider electoral politics as a way forward since Lok Sabha elections are approaching, Jagruti said, “Currently, I am doing justice to the work that has been entrusted to me.”

Haren Pandya was shot dead on March 26, 2003 in his car outside Ahmedabad’s Law Garden. Jagruti had raised questions over the initial probe in the murder, then handled by Ahmedabad City Detection of Crime Branch under its DCP, now retired DG Vanzara. The case was later handed over to the CBI.

Total 12 accused in the case were convicted by a trial court. However, all of them were acquitted by Gujarat High Court. The Gujarat government had filed an appeal against the High Court order before the Supreme Court and the apex court is currently hearing the same.

In 2012, Jagruti had unsuccessfully contested Gujarat Assembly polls from Ellisbridge as a candidate of Gujarat Parivartan Party. Subsequently, GPP was merged with BJP in 2014. After this, Jagruti was appointed as the chairperson of SCPCR in January 2016.