scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Hardships of pandemic opened up many opportunities: N. Chandrasekaran

Chandrasekaran said that India will emerge as an alternative to the global supply chain that is currently centered on China.

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran (File Photo)

The hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic opened up lots of opportunities, especially in the field of technology, said Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran in Ahmedabad Friday. He also said that India will emerge as an alternative to the global supply chain that is currently centered on China.

“To experience the pandemic and economic slowdown and revival of huge magnitude, a geographical, political crisis that is going to redefine the world, the emergence of crypto, technology and many more. We witnessed a lot of hardships… At the same time, there are a lot of people who didn’t have access to technology in the past couple of years, especially the kids in rural areas below the poverty line. We saw the shortage or shortcomings in the healthcare (sector) globally. But clearly it has also opened up enormous opportunities; the clear trends that are emerging..,” he said at the fourth convocation ceremony of Anant University during which over 207 students were awarded degrees.

More from Ahmedabad

Chandrasekaran expressed confidence that India will soon become the third-largest economy. “…our per capita income will go from less than 2000 dollars to 4000 dollars, 5000 dollars and beyond. We are going to be an economy that is going to be driven by multiple positive engines, consumption, formulation of an economy, infrastructure-led economy, domestic as well as export growth-led economy because India will become a hub of the future supply chain base that will be an alternative to the global supply chain that is currently centered on China. This will happen in manufacturing, hi-tech, in aerospace, pharmaceuticals, speciality chemicals, materials.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activistPremium
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activist
How Haryana is winning the fight against stubble burningPremium
How Haryana is winning the fight against stubble burning
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 10:59:23 pm
Next Story

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘excited’ for Arsenal reunion, says Graham Potter

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement