Hardships of pandemic opened up many opportunities: N. Chandrasekaran

The hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic opened up lots of opportunities, especially in the field of technology, said Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran in Ahmedabad Friday. He also said that India will emerge as an alternative to the global supply chain that is currently centered on China.

“To experience the pandemic and economic slowdown and revival of huge magnitude, a geographical, political crisis that is going to redefine the world, the emergence of crypto, technology and many more. We witnessed a lot of hardships… At the same time, there are a lot of people who didn’t have access to technology in the past couple of years, especially the kids in rural areas below the poverty line. We saw the shortage or shortcomings in the healthcare (sector) globally. But clearly it has also opened up enormous opportunities; the clear trends that are emerging..,” he said at the fourth convocation ceremony of Anant University during which over 207 students were awarded degrees.

Chandrasekaran expressed confidence that India will soon become the third-largest economy. “…our per capita income will go from less than 2000 dollars to 4000 dollars, 5000 dollars and beyond. We are going to be an economy that is going to be driven by multiple positive engines, consumption, formulation of an economy, infrastructure-led economy, domestic as well as export growth-led economy because India will become a hub of the future supply chain base that will be an alternative to the global supply chain that is currently centered on China. This will happen in manufacturing, hi-tech, in aerospace, pharmaceuticals, speciality chemicals, materials.”