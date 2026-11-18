Eleven years after the Patidar quota agitation, a former close aide of its leader Hardik Patel has kicked up a row by saying that the movement led to the departure of a “good” Chief Minister, referring to Anandiben Patel, who is now the governor of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at a public function in Rajkot’s Jasdan on Monday, Dinesh Bambhaniya, a leading member of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) under whose banner the agitation spread across the state in 2015, expressed regret that the Patidar agitators became the pretext for her removal from the post.

Bambhaniya made the statement from the stage in the presence of Anandiben’s daughter, Anar Patel, who said that her mother did not hold any grudge against the agitators. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also virtually addressed the gathering.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Bambhaniya said, “The Patidar agitation yielded significant gains—we secured 10% reservation and the EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) quota—but we also lost a good Chief Minister, Anandiben Patel, and [I] feel a deep sense of regret about it even today. It truly pains me that we, the agitators, became a pretext for removing such a good chief minister. Everyone understands the reason behind this—why Anandiben was removed.”

“I speak in the community’s interest. We must be vigilant so that in the future no Chief Minister of Gujarat is removed, causing the same kind of damage that the Patidar community suffered when Anandiben Patel was removed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hardik Patel, now the BJP MLA from Viramgam, distanced himself from the claim, saying it was Bambhaniya’s personal view and that no one had to resign because of the agitation.

Anandiben, who took charge as the first woman CM of Gujarat after her predecessor Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, resigned in August 2016 during the Patidar agitation, which was followed by a Dalit agitation against the public flogging of members of a Dalit family in Una of Gir Somnath district.

Story continues below this ad

Bambhaniya, who was very close to Hardik during the agitation, was speaking at a sneh milan (get-together) and felicitation function of Patidar Shaikshanik Bhavan in Jasdan.

Bambhaniya is the president of the organisation, which takes up educational and social activities for the Patidar community. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gopal Italia, BJP MLA Ramesh Tilala, former PAAS members Varun Patel and Alpesh Katheriya were among those present.

Hardik has parted ways with PAAS and Bambhaniya is its convenor now. Bambhaniya and Anar Patel are also members of the Shree Khodaldham Trust, a socio-religious organisation based in Rajkot and led by industrialist Naresh Patel.

Addressing Anar as his “sister”, Bambhaniya said, “For the past four years, I have been telling my sister (Anar) that I wish to meet Anandiben. I want to stand before her and offer an apology but have not got an appointment. So, Anarben, I say to you from this public platform: we feel a profound sense of regret and sorrow…”

Story continues below this ad

In response, Anar said, “I’d like to tell Dineshbhai (Bambhaniya) that there is no need to feel sad. Mummy (Anandiben Patel) has nothing in her heart [against the agitators]. Therefore, it is my duty to arrange a meeting for you [with my mother] as soon as possible. So, there is no need to worry about that.”

Speaking with reporters later in Gandhinagar, Hardik said, “I had said earlier that no one had to resign because of the agitation. The agitation was not aimed at removing anyone or causing harm to anyone; it was for the benefit of society—for the sake of future generations. And today, everyone is aware of the significant benefits that the youth are receiving due to the 10% EWS quota.”

“Dineshbhai’s statement may have been his personal view. The Patidar reservation movement was not the work of any one individual or the result of one person’s planning, but of the community. And when a community plans something, the objective is clearly welfare. Therefore, to reiterate, the Patidar movement was not aimed at ousting anyone; it was in the interest of the community. Therefore, there is no regret whatsoever,” he added.

A book on Anandiben’s life, Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hain (I like Challenges), states that the agitation was incited by “some senior leaders of the Congress and BJP for their personal interest”.

Story continues below this ad

The chapter ends with: “Now, the Patidar community is regretting. We could not protect Anandiben, caused major harm to society”.

Originally published in Hindi, the Gujarati translation of the book was released in Ahmedabad on December 7, 2025, in the presence of Anandiben and her family members.