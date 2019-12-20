Hardik Patel withdraws plea

Congress leader Hardik Patel. (File photo) Congress leader Hardik Patel. (File photo)

Owing to the Gujarat High Court’s (HC) reluctance to grant Congress leader Hardik Patel permission to visit Mehsana for a religious event, Patel withdrew his petition on Thursday.

The court’s unwillingness to permit a temporary modification in his bail condition came after the state government highlighted several political content, posted from Patel’s official Facebook page, pertaining to the religious ceremony.

Patel had sought the court’s permission to be allowed entry to the territorial jurisdiction of Mehsana between December 15 and 24 for “religious purpose of attending Lakshchandi Mahayagna …” He had also submitted his wish to attend pre-ritual and post-ritual ceremonies.

