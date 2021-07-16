Hardik Patel welcomes Katheriya as he walks out of jail after four months

Former Patidar Anamat Andolan Samithi (PAAS) convener Hardik Patel on Thursday welcomed present convener Alpesh Katheriya who walked out of jail after nearly four months after the Gujarat High Court granted him bail in a case filed in Surat in February this year, charging him for rioting and under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

As per the case details, Katheriya, accompanied by over 100 youths, reached the polling station outside Government Primary School in Velanja village in Surat district on February 21 in a rally. The assembly was being recorded by BTP leader Jaykishan Vasava when one person from the crowd allegedly used derogatory words for Vasava’s caste.

Several PAAS supporters and leaders were present on Thursday to welcome Katheriya.

Katheriya also met newly elected AAP councillors and leader of the opposition with SMC Dharmesh Bhanderi and greeted them. It is to be noted that it was the PAAS team who backed the AAP candidates in Surat Municipal Corporation elections held in February 2021. A total of 27 candidates of AAP candidates got elected.

When asked if he is joining any political party, Katheriya said, “At present, I have not decided to join the political parties (AAP or Congress). The decision will be taken in the PAAS coordination committee meeting.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Congress leader Hardik Patel, said, “Alpesh was with us during the Patidar reservation quota movement. I met him today to boost his morale.”

Surat PAAS co-convenor Dharmik Malaviya said, “We will continue our agitation as our demand of withdrawal of

police cases registered against the Patidar youths during the movement has not been met yet. In the coming days, we will call a meeting of all PAAS supporters and leaders in Surat to decide our future course of action. If our demands are met, we will dissolve PAAS, and later all the leaders are free to join the political parties they

desire.”