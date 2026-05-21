Hardik Patel to head Gujarat Assembly Committee on Subordinate Legislation

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BJP MLA from Viramgam Hardik Patel has been appointed as the chairperson of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation of the Gujarat Assembly for the year 2026-27. The announcement was made in an official release on Wednesday.
This is the first time that Hardik was appointed the chairperson of an Assembly committee. Earlier, he was a member of the Committee on Government Assurances.
Apart from Hardik, Speaker Shankar Chaudhary appointed Alpesh Thakor, the BJP MLA from Gandhinagar (South) constituency, the chairperson of the Committee on Welfare of Socially & Educationally Backward Classes.
He is a youth leader from the OBC community who came into limelight after he launched a movement to counter the 2015 Patidar reservation agitation.
This will be Thakor’s second stint as the chairperson of the committee.
The speaker also announced four financial committees for the assembly—the Committee on Estimates, Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Committee on Public Enterprises, and Panchayati Raj Committee — for the year 2026-27.
BJP MLA Pankaj Desai was appointed the PAC chairperson. Whereas, BJP MLAs C J Chavda, Ramanlal Vora and Uday Kangad were appointed as the chairpersons of the Committee on Estimates, Committee on Public Undertakings, and Panchayati Raj Committee, respectively.
Also, the speaker announced several other non-financial committees of the Assembly, along with their chairpersons.
These include the Committee on Petitions, Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Tribes, Committee on Government Assurances, Committee on Absence of Members, MLAs’ Hostel Committee, Committee on Papers Laid on the Table of the House, Committee on Private Members’ Business, Committee on Privileges, and Members’ Pay and Allowance Committee.
All committees have BJP MLAs as their chairpersons.
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