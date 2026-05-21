Hardik Patel to head Gujarat Assembly Committee on Subordinate Legislation

BJP MLA from Viramgam Hardik Patel has been appointed as the chairperson of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation of the Gujarat Assembly for the year 2026-27. The announcement was made in an official release on Wednesday.

This is the first time that Hardik was appointed the chairperson of an Assembly committee. Earlier, he was a member of the Committee on Government Assurances.

Apart from Hardik, Speaker Shankar Chaudhary appointed Alpesh Thakor, the BJP MLA from Gandhinagar (South) constituency, the chairperson of the Committee on Welfare of Socially & Educationally Backward Classes.

He is a youth leader from the OBC community who came into limelight after he launched a movement to counter the 2015 Patidar reservation agitation.