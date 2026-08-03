BJP MLA Hardik Patel seeks Viramgam-Radhanpur broad gauge line, writes to Railway Minister

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Viramgam MLA Hardik Patel on Monday wrote to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting a broad gauge railway line between Viramgam in Ahmedabad and Radhanpur in Patan, via Mandal and Shankheswar (a Jain pilgrimage centre), to enable, what he said was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.
Patel’s letter stated that the “long pending public demand” of setting up this approximately 100 km stretch of broad gauge railway would “bridge an important connectivity gap in north-west Gujarat while integrating industrial, agricultural and religious centres with the national railway network”.
He requested that the railway ministry, “Sanction a Preliminary Engineering-cum-Traffic Survey (PETS) for the proposed railway line; include the project in the forthcoming Railway Budget and infrastructure planning; and initiate necessary technical and financial feasibility studies at the earliest.”
On the economics side, Patel said, “The Mandal-Becharaji Special Investment Region (MBSIR) in Mandal forms an integral part of the rapidly developing major automobile and manufacturing hubs. A direct railway connection will reduce logistics costs, facilitate movement of automobiles, engineering goods and industrial raw materials, improve connectivity to ports such as Kandla and Mundra, encourage new investments and employment generation.”
“The Viramgam–Radhanpur region is known for agriculture, salt production and small-scale industries. Rail connectivity will enable economical transportation of agricultural produce, improve market access for MSMEs, strengthen rural economies, and enhance export competitiveness,” the BJP MLA said.
Proposal for Sanction of a New Broad-Gauge Railway Line Connecting Viramgam Junction to Radhanpur via Mandal and Shankheshwar to Promote Regional Connectivity, Industrial Growth, Religious Tourism and Public Welfare under the Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. @AshwiniVaishnaw… pic.twitter.com/aYXo7couam
— Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) August 3, 2026
On religious tourism, he said, “Shankheshwar Jain Tirth is among the most revered pilgrimage destinations for the Jain community. Every year, lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad visit this sacred shrine. Despite its importance, the absence of direct railway connectivity causes considerable inconvenience. A railway station at Shankheshwar will improve accessibility for pilgrims and promote religious tourism.”
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