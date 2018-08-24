Hardik Patel sedition case: Court warns him to be present in next hearing

Hardik Patel. Hardik Patel.

A sessions court here on Thursday directed Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel to be present in the court on the next date of hearing on August 30 in connection with a sedition case lodged by Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch. The court passed an order after public prosecutor moved an application alleging that “Hardik has time to lecture public but no time to appear in court”. The prosecutor stated that for the last three months Hardik has been delaying the court proceedings for one or the other reason. Hardik’s lawyer, however, assured the court that the PAAS convener will be present in the court on August 30.

Meanwhile, Hardik released a date-wise schedule of his planned indefinite fast, beginning from August 25 even as the authorities have not granted him permission. Hardik has assigned separate days for supporters from district and taluka places to visit him till September 6. As per the schedule, Hardik has asked his supporters from the entire state to join him on August 25. The next day, on the occasion of Raksha bandhan, women from across the state have been asked to come and tie rakhi to him. He has earmarked August 28 for his supporters from other states.

