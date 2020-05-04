Hardik Patel says IAF’s flypast a ‘PR event’

Congress leader Hardik Patel. (File) Congress leader Hardik Patel. (File)

Congress leader Hardik Patel on Sunday alleged that while the health officials are demanding safety equipment, the government is giving them a “PR event”.

Hardik was referring to the government event under which Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi-30 fighter planes conducted a flypast over Ahmedabad city with helicopters showering flower petals on Ahmedabad Civil Hospital & SVP Hospital. The IAF band performed a song to acknowledge health workers’ services during the pandemic.

IAF helicopter showers flower petals to honour the police and health workers who are at the forefront in the fight against the IAF helicopter showers flower petals to honour the police and health workers who are at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, Sunday. (Photo by Javed Raja)

सेना की मदद लेनी ही थी तो इतनी ही उर्जा, संसाधनों से लाखों फंसे मज़दूरों को सुरक्षित उनके घरों तक पहुंचाने में मदद ली जा सकती थी। आज पांच जवान शहीद हुए हैं, उन्हें बचाया जा सकता था। कोरोना वारियर्स सरकार से सुरक्षा उपकरण मांगती हैं, लेकिन बदले में उन्हें पीआर इवेंट दिया जाता हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 3, 2020

In a Twitter post in written in Hindi, the Patidar quota agitation spearhead said that if at all the government wanted to take help of the defence forces, similar energy and resources could have been employed to help lakhs of stranded labourers reach their homes.“Corona warriors demand safety equipment from the government, but they get a PR event in return,” Hardik tweeted.

