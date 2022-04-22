Hardik Patel praises BJP days after flaying Gujarat Congress, says his options are open

Days after criticising his party for hostility against him, young Patidar leader and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel announced that he has kept his options “open”, whilst praising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their “terrific decision-making” leadership.

In an interview given to a regional newspaper on Friday, Patel praised the BJP over its decisions in connection with Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, while maintaining that he is also a proud Hindu.

“The BJP has a leadership with terrific decision-making ability. I am not saying this because I am upset with the Congress. They work a lot on their organisation, make regular changes in the role-chart. Like a phone gets updated, the BJP is also bringing new updates to them in the same manner. This has been going on for years now, even people are saying that the Congress is losing and the BJP is winning because of it (sic),” said Patel.

When asked about whether he would defect to the BJP, Patel said, “I am very clear on my stance that I will be doing what I can to take Gujarat forward. Many people link me with Kejriwal. Congress, AAP, BJP – I have all options open. (sic).”

Reacting to Hardik Patel’s statement about the BJP, the party’s state president C R Paatil, who was attending a motorcycle rally in Rajpipla in Narmada district, said, “The entire country is influenced by the ideology of the BJP. The impeccable leadership of the BJP and the hard work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the country to the path of development and the world has seen this since 2014 (Lok Sabha elections)… It is natural that many leaders of Congress are also influenced by the same, not just Hardik Patel. But the other leaders cannot say it openly and Hardik has mustered the courage to say it in public… When the entire country and world is influenced by the BJP’s ideology, no one can remain untouched by it.”

In a recent interview given to The Indian Express, Patel had referred to his position in the Gujarat Congress as a “groom who has undergone vasectomy right after marriage” and had attacked the state leadership for not including him in the decision-making process.

After his comments, AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia sent a public invitation to Patel to join his party. Patel had then reiterated that he would not leave the Congress.

The recent developments come in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling staying a conviction order against Hardik Patel by a local court in Gujarat in connection with a 2015 Patidar agitation rioting and arson case. The development makes Hardik eligible to contest elections and he has also claimed that he will fight in the upcoming Gujarat Vidhan Sabha polls.

Patel, on Friday morning, held a media interaction in Ahmedabad and claimed that he has apprised the Congress high command of his issues with the state leadership.

“The high command has told me that they will take a decision on it soon and I hope that it will be a good decision which is made keeping the welfare of Gujarat people in consideration. I am not upset with anyone personally in Gujarat Congress but I am upset with the state leadership. Instead of fulfilling its responsibility towards the welfare of people, I see the state leadership stuck in conflicts,” Patel said.

“If someone speaks up for the welfare of the party then they start doing predictions about the person, whether he intends to leave the party. They should rather sit down with that person and try to understand his problems, his thinking and vision for the party,” he said.

He also added that he was proud of his Hindu identity. “I come from the Raghuvanshi clan, I am from the Luv-Kush lineage and I believe in Ram, Shiv and Kuldevi. It is obvious that I am a Hindu and I make all attempts to follow its rituals. On the coming April 28, the death anniversary of my father, I am going to distribute 4,000 copies of the Gita. I am proud to be a Hindu,” said Patel.

While Patel denied having any recent communication with the BJP, he said that the ruling party’s political strategies are better than the Congress.

“It is the job of opposition to work for the welfare of people and care for them. When they fail to do their job then people start looking for options. I believe that if the enemy’s strategy is good then we can adapt to the same. This is what politics teaches us and I believe that BJP’s political strategies are very good. I have not had any communication with the BJP,” said Patel.

After Patel spoke up against his own party, the AICC leader in charge of Gujarat, Raghu Sharma, claimed that he had asked Patel not to raise his grievances through the media.

When asked whether defying the orders of the Gujarat in-charge would have political repercussions for him, Patel said, “Political loss should worry those who have concerns for their future. My only concern is the people of Gujarat and their welfare. I have discussed with Raghu Sharma regarding my issues with the state leadership that it doesn’t allow me to work. “