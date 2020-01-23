Hardik Patel gets bail with conditions

Congress leader Hardik Patel. (File photo) Congress leader Hardik Patel. (File photo)

An Ahmedabad sessions court, on Wednesday, released Congress leader Hardik Patel on bail following his arrest on Saturday. The same court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him for evading trial in a sedition case.

The ongoing trial at the Ahmedabad court is currently at the stage of prosecution evidence. The first prosecution witness was examined by the prosecution and was supposed to be cross examined by Patel’s side on January 18.

Arguing for Patel’s bail, advocate Rafik Lokhandwala submitted on Wednesday that on the same day, Patel was required to go to Viramgam to attend a social function. Based on Patel’s instructions, an exemption application had been filed. The same was, however, rejected by the court and Patel was arrested from Hansalpur cross road near Viramgam and sent to Sabarmati Central jail.

Based on a report by the police inspector of the Cyber Crime Department of Ahmedabad city police, the public prosecutor challenged Patel’s bail plea.

The prosecutor submitted that Patel had failed to remain present in court in 61 dates of hearing and was present on 21 dates of hearing, to establish Patel’s dilatory tactics.

Further, it was also submitted that a bailable warrant had earlier been issued for his failure to mark his presence in court, but Patel had thereafter assured the court of his presence at every date of hearing.

An undertaking was submitted by Patel, stating his full cooperation in the present proceeding. An apology was also tendered for his previous previous conduct. Taking Patel’s constitutional rights into consideration, the court granted him bail, with conditions.

The bail conditions include furnishing a surety of Rs 25,000 and restricting Patel from moving outside Gujarat, unless with prior permission of the court.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App