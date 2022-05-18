From chicken sandwiches to Sardar Patel: Full text of Hardik Patel’s resignation letter

Patidar leader Hardik Patel resigned from the Congress party on Wednesday, accusing the party’s top leadership of “working against the interest of the country and society”.

In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Patel wrote that the party “lacked seriousness” on important issues and that the top leadership was more “focussed on ensuring that chicken sandwich for leaders who come Delhi is delivered on time”.

Patel took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and wrote, “Today, with courage, I am submitting my resignation from the post and primary membership of Congress party. I am hopeful that my decision will be welcomed by each friend and the people of Gujarat. I believe this step of mine will help in working in a positive manner for Gujarat in future.”

Here is the full text of his letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi

Respected Sonia Gandhi Ji,

Subject – Resignation from Primary Membership of Indian National Congress

Despite several attempts to steer the Congress in the right direction, the party has constantly been working against the interests of my country and our society. Hence, I wish to draw your attention to certain very important subjects.

HARDIK PATEL

We are in the 21st century and India is the youngest country in the world. The youth of our country wants a strong and capable leader. Over the last 3 years I have found that the Congress party and its leadership both at central and state level have been merely reduced to opposing everything, whereas the people always seek an alternative that thinks of their future and is capable of taking India Ahead. Be it the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, implementation of GST – India wanted solutions for these subjects for a long time and Congress only played the role of a roadblock and was always only obstructive. When it came to issues related to India, Gujarat and my Patidar community – Congress’s only stand was to oppose whatever Govt. of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji did! Congress today has been rejected in almost every state of India because the party and its leadership have not been able to present a basic roadmap to the people.

Lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the Congress Party’s senior leadership. Whenever I met with the senior leadership, always felt that leaders were not really interested in hearing about problems concerning the people of Gujarat but were more engrossed on what messages they had received on their mobile and other such trivial things. Whenever our country faced challenges and when the Congress needed leadership, Congress leaders were enjoying abroad! Senior leaders behave in a way like they hate Gujarat and Gujaratis. How in the world can the Congress then expect that people of Gujarat will see them as an alternative to lead our state?

It is unfortunate that workers like us, who travel 500-600 kms in our cars in a single day to meet people, get to see that Big leaders of Congress in Gujarat are far away from issues of Gujarat but are more focussed on ensuring that Chicken Sandwich for leaders who have come from Delhi is delivered on time! Whenever I went among the youth I was always asked why I was in a party which constantly insulted Gujaratis – be it in the business sector, in matters of religion and even in politics. Gujaratis can never forget how the Congress party has insulted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I strongly believe that Congress has broken the faith youth had in the party for many years and that is why today no youngster is willing to be even seen as our worker or voter.

You would be well aware of how leaders of Gujarat Congress have weakened the party, diluted many issues of public importance – all for humongous personal financial gains. Political thoughts can be different but this kind of a sell out by our leaders for so many years is a betrayal of the people of Gujarat. I feel sad and disgusted at the same time as almost everyone in Gujarat is aware of this.

Everyone who is active in political and social life must keep working for the people, but it’s almost like the Congress doesn’t want to do anything good for Gujarat. Even when people like me wanted to do something good for the state, all I and my community faced was ridicule and contempt. When I joined the Congress I did not know that the hearts and minds of leadership of the Congress are filled with such hatred towards our country India, towards my community and especially towards the youth!

Today, I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party. I am sure that I will receive immense support for this decision from all my friends, supporters, associates from various movements I am part of and the people of Gujarat at large. believe that after this step, I will truly be able to work positively for the people of our state. am indebted to the people of Gujarat for their love and affection, and I will continue to strive in the interest of our country.

Thank You.