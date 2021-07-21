Gujarat confidential: Greetings or Truce?

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel had claimed he has been ignored by the state PCC whose president is Amit Chavda. Patel was never seen at any of the party media interactions either. Last he had claimed that none of the leaders cared to meet him after his father died. On Tuesday, when Patel turned 28, he was greeted early morning by Chavda on Twitter. Patel received wishes from official Twitter handle of Hemant Ogale, national secretary of Indian Youth Congress who recently ousted Patidar leader and Hardik’s aide Nikhil Sawani from the party. As Congress high command desperately tries to make the party stay united ahead of 2022 Assembly polls, the birthday greetings may appear as a truce by senior Congress leaders. Patel, on his part, chose to “like” the posts greeting him.

Call the cops

The Mehsana Superintendent of Police Dr Parthrajsinh Gohil has made public the mobile numbers of police inspectors (PI) and police sub-inspectors (PSIs), who are incharge officers at 21 police stations under Mehsana and Visnagar division across the district in a bid to promote transparency. Gohil has also made an appeal to the public to report any crimes especially pertaining to prohibition, gambling, public nuisance and crimes against women “directly” to the officers for better policing. The move is a first for a district.