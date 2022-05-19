scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Day after quitting Congress, Hardik Patel: Senior leaders defame you when you speak truth

Having established himself in Gujarat politics seven years down the line, Hardik resigned from the Congress Wednesday, launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi.

By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad |
May 19, 2022 1:05:22 pm
Former Congress leader Hardik Patel addresses a press conference in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Express Photo)

A day after resigning from the Congress, Patidar youth leader Hardik Patel Thursday said he had quit as senior leaders were defaming him for speaking the truth. “That is their strategy,” he said.

“In Gujarat, it’s not only Hardik who is angry with the Congress. There are many leaders and legislators too. Both the Patidar and other communities have had to suffer because of the Congress. Speak the truth in Congress and big leaders will defame you as that is their strategy,” Hardik said while addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad.

He added: “7-8 people have been running the Congress for 33 years. Activists like me travel 500-600 km daily. It is when I go among the people that I understand their situation. However, the big leaders are here to disrupt this effort by sitting in AC chambers.”

Listing out his reasons, Hardik further said he had decided to quit the party when he started getting ignored by the top brass and leaders. “There are discussions in the party that people will vote for the Congress when they get bored. I had spoken to Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and mentioned Gujarat’s problems, but was ignored. I decided to leave party not with sadness but courage.”

Don't Miss |After meteoric rise, 28-year-old Patidar leader Hardik Patel deals body blow to Congress

Having established himself in Gujarat politics seven years down the line, Hardik resigned from the Congress Wednesday, launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, who had got him inducted into the party in 2019 and barely one year later appointed him the working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC). He has been the youngest leader to get this GPCC position so far.

Targeting top Congress leaders, especially Rahul, Hardik explained how when he went to meet senior leaders they would be busy on their “mobiles” and “when the Congress needed leadership, the Congress leaders were enjoying abroad”, and that “big leaders from Gujarat” instead of being concerned about state issues were more concerned about delivering “chicken sandwiches on time” to leaders from Delhi.

