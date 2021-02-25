Hardik Patel campaigns near Mehsana where he is barred from entering

Patidar leader and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel held five campaign events in Patan on Wednesday which is close to Mehsana where Patel has been barred from entering in keeping with a bail condition related to one of the cases against him after the 2015 Patidar agitation in Gujarat.

Ahead of the local body polls scheduled on February 28, Patel appeared in Chanasma lower court in Patan in an 2017 case of holding a political event without prior police permission.

After the appearance, Hardik held five election campaign events in Vadavali village of Chanasma, Balisana village in Patan, Ambaji Neliyu in Patan and Juna Ganjbazar in Patan city, with police permission. After the 2015 violence in the Patidar agitation, Patel was booked under sedition Act and barred from entering Mehsana which was the epicentre of the agitation.

After the campaigns, Patel also addressed the media on Wednesday wherein he attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the recent decision of naming Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“BJP that has been seeking votes in the name of Sardar Patel has now resorted to insulting the legacy of Patel. The people of Gujarat will not forget the insult meted out to Sardar Patel. Bharat Ratna and The Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel had banned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and that is why muppets of the RSS are today trying their best to remove his legacy. Friends from above but foes from within is the behaviour of BJP towards Sardar Patel (sic),” said Patel.