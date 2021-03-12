Hardik meets NCP, Cong leaders in Maharashtra, ‘friends’ in Delhi

Hardik said that he met leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Nitin Raut, Sunil Kedar, Balasaheb Thorat and Rohit Pawar among others (File)

GUJARAT CONGRESS working president Hardik Patel on Thursday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar among several leaders of the paarty and the Congress in Maharashtra.

Hardik, who recently got permission from an Ahmedabad sessions court to move out of Gujarat, also went to Delhi and reportedly met workers of Youth Congress and National Student Union of India (NSUI).



Speaking with The Indian Express, Hardik said, “I have got permission from court after a long time to move out of Gujarat. So, I am meeting people.I did not go to Maharashtra after the formation of government there. Many people for whom I had campaigned have won and are ministers. So, people wanted me to visit them.”

NCP sources said that the discussions revolved around the present political environment in the country.



Hardik said that he met leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Nitin Raut, Sunil Kedar, Balasaheb Thorat and Rohit Pawar among others. “It was a courtesy visit, it is good to meet and seek advice of senior public leaders,” he added.

About his Delhi visit, Hardik said that it was a casual trip during which he only met “friends in Youth Congress and NSUI”.