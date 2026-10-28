‘Harassed by loan sharks’, Rajkot couple dies by suicide

A married couple from Rajkot allegedly died by suicide on Monday over harassment from their lenders, from whom they were said to have borrowed at least Rs 10 lakh, police said.

Ramesh and Bharti Chavda, said to be in their late 30s, were allegedly harassed even after paying back Rs 37.2 lakh and putting their car as collateral for one of the loans, according to a police complaint filed by Ramesh’s father, Mavji Kanji Chavda, 68. The couple owned a garlic peeling business.

In his complaint, Mavji said his son picked him up from home around 5 pm on October 25, and they then visited his nephew. There, Ramesh asked his cousin to lend him Rs 8 lakh. But the cousin said he had recently given Ramesh Rs 5 lakh and asked him why he needed more money. Ramesh explained to him that he had to pay back loans.