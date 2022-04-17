Hanuman Jayanti procession: 5 held, minor detained for hoisting saffron flag on dargah in Veraval

Five persons were arrested and a juvenile was detained after they allegedly tried to hoist a saffron flag on a dargah during a “Hanuman Jayanti procession” taken out without police permission in Veraval town of Gir Somnath district late on Saturday, police said.

Two FIRs were filed, one by a police officer and another by a member of the dargah.

Manoharsinh Jadeja, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gir Somnath, said that the incident took place between 6 pm and 9 pm when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through Vakhariya Bazar area of Veraval town. As it reached Magrebisha Bapu’s Dargah, a few from the procession hoisted a saffron flag on the dargah premises, he said.

“Around 100 persons were part of the Hanuman Jayanti procession. As it passed by the dargah, three men from the procession entered the dargah premises and hoisted a bhagva (saffron) flag on the roof of the toilet block there,” the SP told The Indian Express.

Jadeja added that as they hoisted the flag, others in the procession shot videos on their mobile phone and circulated it on social media. One of the purported videos shows a man on the terrace of the dargah waving a saffron flag as others dance to loud music.

The SP and other top officials rushed to the area and diffused the situation. “We have registered two FIRs and arrested five persons so far. A juvenile was detained. One FIR was registered under IPC Section 153 (promoting enmity between two communities) and the other has been registered against two persons under IPC Section 188 (breach of law order duly promulgated by a public servant) as the organisers of the Hanuman Jayanti procession did not have permission,” Jadeja told The Indian Express.

Among the arrested are Vipul Parmar (30), an autorickshaw driver from Veraval town, and Kailash Malabi (20), a fisherman residing in Sagar Society in Kharvavad area of Veraval town.

One FIR was registered at Veraval town police station on the basis of a complaint filed by one Kardarshah Shahmadar who is associated with the dargah. On the basis of Shahmadar’s complaint, police have booked three unidentified men under IPC Section 153(A) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

“The accused climbed up the terrace of the religious place… and hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community… did the act with the malicious intension of promoting enmity between two communities,” the FIR registered at Veraval town police station states.

The other FIR at the same police station was registered based on a complaint filed by HB Musa, a police sub-inspector (PSI) attached to Veraval town police station. On the basis of the PSI’s complaint, the Veraval town police booked Nagin Bhuti (28), a fisherman residing near Moti Market area of Veraval town and his elder brother Hitesh (42), residing in the same area.

“With an aim to maintain law and order and to ensure that peace prevails, the additional district magistrate of Gir Somnath district has issued a notification prohibiting public meetings and processions across Gir Somnath district without prior permission. That notification is till in force and yet, the accused of this case, took out a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti without due permission and thus committed an offence,” states the FIR registered on the basis of PSI Musa.