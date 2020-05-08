Hand over bodies of those who test negative to kin: Congress MLA

The Congress MLA was himself admitted at SVP hospital for two weeks days when he tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14. (File) The Congress MLA was himself admitted at SVP hospital for two weeks days when he tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14. (File)

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala on Friday wrote to the state health department citing that bodies of people who had tested negative for COVID-19 and died due to other illnesses are not being handed over to their relatives on time at the government hospitals in Ahmedabad.

In a letter written to the secretary, health department, Jamalpur-Khadiya MLA Imran Khedawala has stated that in government hospitals including the Civil Hospital and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run SVP hospital, patients with fever, diabetes or hypertension are admitted as suspected COVID-19 cases.

“The test reports are so delayed and even despite the reports turning out negative, the bodies are not handed over to the families… Bodies of those testing negative should be handed over to the family members,” the letter stated.

“On an average I receive five to seven such complaints from residents across the city and not one particular area. The hospital authorities inform the family members of such deceased persons that two relatives should reach the burial ground where they will directly bury the body. I have requested the state government to consider these complaints as such families are suffering a lot of trauma,” Khedawala told The Indian Express.

He further said that after he sent the letter he has been informed by the government authorities that they are following the protocol where the bodies cannot be handed over to the families.

“If that is the case the state government should consider revising these (protocols),” he added.

The Congress MLA was himself admitted at SVP hospital for two weeks days when he tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14. Later, his family members too tested positive. He was discharged on April 27.

