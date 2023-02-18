Hairdresser ‘jumps off 4th floor’ of Morbi hospital, dies

A hairdresser allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of a hospital in Morbi and died by suicide in the early hours of Friday.

According to police, Sandip Rajodiya (37), a resident of Pipali village on the outskirts of Morbi town, jumped from the fourth floor of Gokul Hospital around 2 am.

“He landed leg first and suffered grave injuries to both legs and head. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the civil hospital in Rajkot,” an officer of ‘A’ Division police station in Morbi, in whose jurisdiction the incident took place, said.

Rajodiya had been undergoing treatment for mental illness, the police said. He was unmarried and used to earn his living by running a hairdressing salon.

“Primary investigation has revealed that he had developed some mental illness around six months ago and was not able to work. Later on, he was also diagnosed to have some kidney ailment. He was admitted to Gokul Hospital on Wednesday. But apparently, fed up with his illness, he jumped off the gallery on the fourth floor of the hospital Friday morning and died by suicide,” the police officer stated.