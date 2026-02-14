Worked for 12 hrs daily, had no time for children: Surat Dy Municipal Commissioner resigns

Swati Desai, the first woman Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Surat, has submitted her resignation citing family responsibilities and the need to care for her 11-year-old twins.

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 10:54 AM IST
Surat's first woman Deputy Municipal Commissioner Swati Desai has resigned citing family responsibilities.
The first ever female Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Surat, Swati Desai submitted her resignation to Surat Municipal Commissioner M. Nagarajan on Thursday. The decision on her resignation will be taken up in the Standing Committee and the General Board meeting of SMC.

Explaining her resignation, Desai said that she had two 11-year-old children and no one to take care of them. She added that her in-laws are presently staying in a Surat village while her husband is presently employed in a private firm in Surat.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Desai said, “I am responsible for my twins. I have been working for 12 hours everyday, including Saturdays and Sundays, so I did not have time to take care of them, which affected their education. During my working hours in the office, I used to monitor the activities of my children at home through my mobile phone.”

Desai clarified that she was not under any external pressure to resign and that she had yet to decide on what her future course of action would be with the resignation yet to be approved.

Desai joined SMC as a clerk in the accounts department in 2007. She was appointed as Municipal secretary in 2017 at the age of 32, becoming the first female to do so. Later in 2021, she was promoted to Deputy Municipal Corporation Commissioner. She was also the head of the Udhna zone. Swati, who has completed 20 years of service with SMC, has 15 years of service left in her tenure.

Live Blog
