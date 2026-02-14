Worked for 12 hrs daily, had no time for children: Surat Dy Municipal Commissioner resigns

The first ever female Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Surat, Swati Desai submitted her resignation to Surat Municipal Commissioner M. Nagarajan on Thursday. The decision on her resignation will be taken up in the Standing Committee and the General Board meeting of SMC.

Explaining her resignation, Desai said that she had two 11-year-old children and no one to take care of them. She added that her in-laws are presently staying in a Surat village while her husband is presently employed in a private firm in Surat.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Desai said, “I am responsible for my twins. I have been working for 12 hours everyday, including Saturdays and Sundays, so I did not have time to take care of them, which affected their education. During my working hours in the office, I used to monitor the activities of my children at home through my mobile phone.”