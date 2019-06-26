GUVNL: No plans to sell air-conditioners at low cost

The Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) has clarified that the state elecricity board has no plans to start sale of low-cost air-conditioners. The clarification comes following several queries regarding the same, based on a social media message that was widely shared.

The message that has been circulating on social media networks claimed that state electricity boards will now sell 1.5 ton air-conditioners to consumers for Rs 10,000, starting with Gujarat in July.

In a statement, the Gujarat Electricity Board clarified that none of its zonal boards, including the Uttar Gujarat Vij Corporation Ltd, Madhya Gujarat Vij Corporation Ltd, Dakshin Gujarat Vij Corpora-tion Ltd and Paschim Gujarat Vij Corporation Ltd, was making any announcements for sale of air-conditioners.

“A fake message has been doing the rounds in social media networks claiming that the Gujarat Electricity Board is to begin sale of ACS to consumers from July 17, based on their bill cycle. There is no such scheme and consumers are warned against falling prey to impostors luring them to make such a purchase.

“Consumers are requested to enquire about various GEB schemes at local electricity board offices before believing any social media messages,” the release said.