Gusty winds, rain, hail storm take toll on mango crop in South Gujarat

A day after gusty winds, unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm hit South Gujarat, horticulture department teams on Friday started a survey to assess the loss of mango crop in Surat, Navsari and Valsad.

Following a sudden change in weather, high-speed muddy winds blew across various districts of South Gujarat such as Surat, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, and Dang on Thursday night, leaving a trail of destruction. Some parts of South Gujarat also received rainfall and hailstorms.

The high-speed winds uprooted trees and hoardings at several places. In one such incident, Nitin Vaja (32), a snacks vendor at Shayona Plaza in Parvat Patia of Surat, died after a signboard fell on him.