Gun-wielding robbers’ bid to loot Kutch jewellery foiled; one of four accused injured, arrested

Four men armed with guns attempted to loot a jewellery store in Mundra town of Gujarat’s Kutch district on Monday. One of the accused, who was injured during an altercation during the loot attempt, was arrested while his three accomplices fled the scene, police said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the trio.
The four accused, including the arrested accused, Pankaj Sharma, were booked in an FIR filed at Mundra police station on the basis of a complaint by Rajendra Hargovind Patadiya, owner of Rudraksh Jewellers.
According to the FIR, Patadiya and his son Vishal were in the shop at 1:45 pm on Monday when a person entered and began speaking to Vishal about buying a 1 gram gold chain. A few seconds later, the other three men entered the premises with handkerchiefs tied around their faces. Two of them brandished guns pointed to the father-son duo, while the others began looting the shop, filling the gold ornaments in a bag they had brought with them. Rajendra Patadiya said he pushed the man who was pointing the weapon at him and his son Vishal too followed up and pushed the two others, throwing themselves out of the shop.
While one accused ran away, two others fought with the father and son and the third was looting the shop. One of the accused also fired his weapon several times into the air outside the shop. As people began gathering, the other two accused also fled the scene, leaving behind one accused who was filling the bag with jewellery inside the shop. When he came out with the bag filled with jewellery, Vishal tackled him, throwing both through the front glass panel of the shop, causing injuries to himself and the accused, identified later as Pankaj Sharma. Other shopkeepers caught hold of Sharma and handed him over to the police later.
Sharma and the other three men were booked under BNS sections for voluntarily causing hurt while trying to commit armed robbery, attempt to commit armed robbery while holding deadly weapon and house trespass prepared for causing hurt; apart from sections of the Arms Act and the Gujarat Police Act.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gautam Vivekanandan of Mundra Division of Kutch (West) Police said, “While one person was arrested on the spot, the other three accused managed to escape. Pankaj Sharma, who was arrested, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. We are trying to trace the other three accused. We are checking the CCTV footage and several teams have been deployed to apprehend them.”
