Gun-wielding robbers’ bid to loot Kutch jewellery foiled; one of four accused injured, arrested

Four men armed with guns attempted to loot a jewellery store in Mundra town of Gujarat’s Kutch district on Monday. One of the accused, who was injured during an altercation during the loot attempt, was arrested while his three accomplices fled the scene, police said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the trio.

The four accused, including the arrested accused, Pankaj Sharma, were booked in an FIR filed at Mundra police station on the basis of a complaint by Rajendra Hargovind Patadiya, owner of Rudraksh Jewellers.

According to the FIR, Patadiya and his son Vishal were in the shop at 1:45 pm on Monday when a person entered and began speaking to Vishal about buying a 1 gram gold chain. A few seconds later, the other three men entered the premises with handkerchiefs tied around their faces. Two of them brandished guns pointed to the father-son duo, while the others began looting the shop, filling the gold ornaments in a bag they had brought with them. Rajendra Patadiya said he pushed the man who was pointing the weapon at him and his son Vishal too followed up and pushed the two others, throwing themselves out of the shop.