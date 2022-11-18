Gulberg massacre witness among 2 leaders to quit AIMIM, one to contest for JD (U)

The Gujarat unit of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) faced a setback as two leaders, including Imtiyaz Khan Pathan—the ‘star’ eyewitness to the Gulberg massacre, have resigned from the party unhappy over ticket distribution for the Assembly election. While Imtiyaz has decided to contest from the Bapunagar seat on a Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) ticket, corporator Sultana Mansuri—the other leader to step down—will contest as an independent from the Vejalpur seat.

Imtiyaz became a star witness of the Gulberg massacre in the Gujarat riots of 2002 after he deposed before a trial court in 2009 that slain Congress MP Ahsan Jafri had made a rescue call to the then chief minister Narendra Modi who, in turn, abused him minutes before he was killed. Imtiyaz, who joined AIMIM in 2021, resigned as soon as his nomination form was accepted Thursday.

“I have been requesting AIMIM for a ticket for nearly a month and had proposed that they could field me from Jamalpur in Ahmedabad or Thasra in Kheda but they kept dilly-dallying. I had repeatedly requested (Gujarat AIMIM chief) Sabir Kabliwala to arrange a meeting with (AIMIM national chief Asaduddin) Owaisi sahab but he never did. Then they announced the candidates, including people I had brought into the AIMIM fold but never gave me a ticket. It increasingly feels that the party is supporting the BJP,” he said.

Imtiyaz and his brother Firoz—both survivors of the Gulberg society massacre in which they had lost 10 members of their family, including their mother—had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Kheda and Gandhinagar respectively. Firoz had contested as an independent, while Imtiyaz contested on an Apna Desh Party ticket. Firoz said he was not contesting this time because if he contested as an independent, “everyone says it is a ploy to split the vote”. “Also, I did not get any party (to associate myself with),” he added.

The 54-year-old Mansuri, a corporator from the Maktampura ward, stated that she was stepping down “in the interest of the Muslim community” and blamed the party’s “bevdi (double-faced) policy”.

Mansuri told The Indian Express that she decided to quit after the party denied her an Assembly ticket from the Vejalpur constituency. The party has picked another Maktampura ward councillor, Zainabbibi Sheikh, to contest from the Vejalpur constituency.

Mansuri was elected twice to the panchayat when the area was not under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. “In 2015, I won from the ward as a Congress candidate. In the 2021 Corporation elections, the Congress did not give me a ticket and AIMIM was gaining momentum and were talking about real issues. So, I joined them, contested the election and won,” she said.

Advertisement

She added she had expressed her intent to fight the Assembly election this time. “The party also told me to collect the nomination papers from the mamlatdar office and keep it ready and that the party will give its mandate to my candidature. But at the last moment, they named another candidate, and I feel it is unfair. Kabliwala doesn’t even take my calls and if this is the situation now, it will only be worse when real work has to be done. No one knows on what basis candidates are being given tickets.”

However, Kabliwala said the party was yet to accept her resignation. He said the party “will try to convince her to withdraw her nomination paper as an independent candidate by tomorrow.”

“If we accept her resignation, she will be disqualified as a corporator and a by-election will be held for the AMC seat,” Kabliwala added even as Mansuri said she was confident of winning the Vejalpur assembly seat.