Gulberg Massacre: Gujarat HC adjourns hearings in multiple appeals

The Gujarat High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in multiple appeals filed by the accused in the Gulberg society massacre of 2002, many of whom many are currently serving the sentences ordered by a specially designated court of Ahmedabad.

Advertising

The accused have challenged their conviction in the Gujarat High Court and have sought acquittal. The advocates for the accused on Friday sought five weeks’ time from the court. The next hearing is expected to be on July 26. The two petitions filed by the victims of the massacre — Saira Sandhi and Rupa Mody — too will be heard on July 26.

Sandhi and Mody, in one petition, have challenged the acquittal of 36 people convicted by the Ahmedabad court under IPC section 372 (prostitution).

In another petition, they have challenged the acquittal of 24 accused who were convicted under IPC section 302 (murder) to 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) and from sections 305 (Abetment of suicide of child or insane person) to 311 (punishment for being a thug), along with the Special Investigation Team and the state government.

In both petitions, both the state and SIT have been added as respondent parties.