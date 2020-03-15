BJP’s Narhari Amin richest with Rs 75-cr assets, Cong’s Gohil has Austin car worth Rs 50k

Congress candidates Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki after filing their nominations on Friday. (File) Congress candidates Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki after filing their nominations on Friday. (File)

Among the candidates who filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat, Narhari Amin of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come out as the richest candidate followed by Bharatsinh Solanki of the Congress. The second Congress candidate, Shaktisinh Gohil, owns an Austin Motor Car bought about 40 years ago, with an estimated “market value” of Rs 50,000.

In his affidavit before the returning officer, Amin declared assets worth Rs 75.58 crore, while other two candidates of the BJP, Ramilaben Bara and Abhay Bharadwaj, declared assets worth Rs 3.32 crore and Rs 2.68 crore respectively. The assets include that of spouses of the respective candidates.

Solanki, former president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, is the richest of the two Congress Rajya Sabha candidates with total assets worth Rs 3.91 crore, which includes those of his spouse a housewife who has a bank account in New Jersey, USA.

Despite personal assets totalling to Rs 3.74 crore, Solanki does not own a vehicle or shares of any companies. The Congress leader who states that his sources of income is “agriculture and pension” also has Rs 7.5 lakh cash-on-hand. His spouse Reshma has Rs 30,000 cash and operates accounts in Bank of America, North Arlington, New Jersey, which has a deposit of USD 73.65 as on December 12, 2019. She also invested USD 916.39 in ShivShakti Corp, North Arlington, New Jersey. She also owns a Innova Crista worth Rs 16.38 lakh.

A former leader of opposition in the Gujarat Assembly and lawyer, Shaktisinh Gohil, has total assets of Rs 1.19 crore, which includes a tractor worth Rs 1.75 lakh and a “Toyota SUV” worth Rs 1 lakh.

The veteran Congress leader has liquid assets worth Rs 75.89 lakh and has about 16 acres of ancestral land in Bhavnagar district. He also owns a 300-square-feet office in Bhavnagar worth Rs 5.75 lakh and residences in Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar.

None of the three BJP candidates have any criminal case pending against them. Aged 64, Amin has roots in Congress and joined the BJP in 2012. Along with his spouse, Amin owns movable assets worth Rs 24 crore. He also has immovable assets worth Rs 51.58 crore. Amin has joint financial liabilities worth Rs 8.69 crore. A commerce and law graduate from the Gujarat University, Amin has cited finance and business as his occupation.

Ramilaben Bara (66), a tribal who is a retired employee of the Gujarat government, has declared assets worth Rs 3.32 crore that include movable assets worth Rs 55.91 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 2.76 crore. She has also declared financial liabilities worth Rs 3.39 lakh. Bara has done her BA from the Gujarat University and B.Ed. from Gujarat Vidyapith.

Abhay Bharadwaj, the 65-year-old lawyer from Rajkot, has declared total assets worth Rs 2.68 crore and financial liabilities worth Rs 4.48 lakh. His total assets include movable assets worth Rs 1.99 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 69.18 lakh. He has done his B.A. and LL.B from Saurashtra University.

Gohil who is also the party incharge for Bihar states in his affidavit that an FIR has been filed against him in Kotwal Thana in Patna, Bihar, for being part of a rally taken out by Bihar Pradesh Congress against the BJP government at the Centre. The complaint is under investigation and no chargesheet has been filed, he adds. Gohil who has also shown agriculture as a source of income also has 6,000 shares of Sun Pharma, bought on March 11, 2020.

While Solanki has 400 grams of gold worth Rs 12 lakh, his wife does not own any jewellery. Among the immovable assets, Solanki also owns agricultural land in Anand and Borsad and Jambusar and non-agricultural land in Borsad and Vahera. He also has commercial assets in Ahmedabad and a residential house in Gandhinagar. He has a debt of over Rs 19 lakh. Solanki has no criminal cases against him.

