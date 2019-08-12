Gujarat’s Vishwamitri river, Ajwa reservoir continue to overflow, 2,155 people shifted

Though Vadodara received only 3 mm rainfall between 6 am and 4 pm Sunday, Vishwamitri river and Ajwa reservoir continued to overflow with water levels at 29.5 feet and 211 feet. While the danger mark for Vishwamitri is 26 feet, for Ajwa it is 212 feet.

People residing in areas close to the Vishwamitri such as Parshuram Bhatta, Tulsiwadi, Akota villages, have been shifted to schools since Saturday night. Evacuations continued on Sunday as State Disaster Response Force teams and police force rescued over 50 people from a low-lying residency in Vadsar area of the city. In all2,155 people have been shifted out.

While bridges remained shut till Sunday afternoon, they were opened to traffic after waterlevels didn’t rise further. No traffic was allowed through three underpasses in as they remained waterlogged for a second day.

As the water level did not rise, there was a semblance of return to normality. “Since the rain has stopped, we are expecting the water level to go down. People have also begun returning home,” Collector Shalini Agarwal said. “So far, Rs 5.98 crore of cash doles have been distributed amongst those affected by the flash floods on July 31.