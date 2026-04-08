Gujarat’s senior-most IFS officer and Head of Forest Force transferred

In a major rejig in the state’s bureaucracy, the Gujarat government has transferred Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of the Forest Force (PCCF & HoFF) Anirudh Pratap Singh and appointed him as the managing director of Gujarat Forest Development Corporation Limited in Vadodara. While transferring Singh, the government also ordered his immediate junior Dr Jaipal Singh to hold the additional charge as in-charge PCCF & HoFF “until further orders”.

The Forests and Environment Department of the state government issued a notification to this effect on Monday. The notification covers transfer or allotment of additional charge of/to four more senior Indian Forest Services (IFS) officers in the state.

Anirudh Singh is a Gujarat-cadre IFS officer of the 1990 batch. A native of Uttar Pradesh, he was appointed as the HoFF in Gujarat in January last year. Jaipal Singh of the 1991 batch is the senior-most IFS officer in Gujarat cadre after Anirudh Singh. Jaipal Singh holds the regular post of PCCF, Wildlife and Chief Wildlife Warden of Gujarat.

The development has aroused curiosity as it is considered very rare for an HoFF to be transferred and replaced by his immediate junior in Gujarat.

The four other IFS officers who were transferred included Sandeep Kumar, Anshuman Sharma, Nisha Raj and Sadik Sallauddin Mujawar.

Kumar (2005) has been transferred from his current post of conservator of forests, Vadodara Circle to the post of conservator of forests, Working Plan, Gandhinagar.

Sharma (2008) is currently the managing director of Gujarat State Forest Development Corporation Limited. He has been appointed as the chief conservator of forests (Development & Management).

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Raj is the conservator of forests, Kevadia Wildlife Circle, Kevadia and she has been given additional charge of the post of Chief Conservator of Forests, Vadodara Circle.

Mujawar has been transferred from his current posting as the deputy conservator of forests, Administration in Gandhinagar to the post of deputy conservator of forests, PLO.

When contacted, a senior officer in the state government termed the move as “administrative transfers”.

Highly placed sources in the government said on the condition of anonymity that the transfer of Anirudh Singh from the post of HoFF and appointment of Jaipal Singh as his replacement could possibly be to strengthen the prospect of the latter’s appointment as the director general (Forest) in the Central Government as his name has been sent for the top post in Centre.