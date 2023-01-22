Gujarat’s Republic Day tableau to be on ‘clean, green energy’

‘Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat’ will be the state’s theme for the Republic Day parade tableau to be held in New Delhi on January 26, an official release stated Sunday.

“Gujarat has always worked to give a new direction to the nation through constant innovation and evolution. In keeping with this initiative, Gujarat’s tableau-themed ‘Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat’ will be featured on January 26, 2023, in the Republic Day National Parade at ‘Kartavya Path’ in New Delhi. This shall give a message to the country and the world to become self-sufficient by creating green and clean energy using renewable energy sources,” the release stated.

At the forefront of the tableau will be the world’s largest hybrid (solar and wind) renewable energy park taking shape at Khavda in Kutch. A girl dressed in Kutch attire symbolically holding the sun and wind—the inexhaustible sources of non-conventional energy—will be displayed.

“While in the background of the tableau, a place known for its famous Sun Temple of Gujarat, Modhera village is presented for its solar self-reliance as it became the country’s first 24×7 solar-powered village through BESS (Battery Energy Storage System)… Along with this, PM KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme has provided farmers with solar rooftop energy for irrigation, canal rooftop energy production, and wind-solar energy, clean-green energy production on other assets, thus self-reliance in the energy sector and economic gains in the state and the energy revolution has been showcased,” the release added.

The white desert of Kutch, traditional habitat Bhunga, and rural Kutchi women dressed in Kutch attire with camels, wind farms, and solar panels will also be part of the tableau.