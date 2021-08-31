Gujarat’s new high: 8 lakh doses of Covid vaccine administered in one day

Gujarat recorded the highest number of Covid vaccine doses administered in a single day since the vaccination drive began on January 16, with over eight lakh beneficiaries getting the doses during a “mega drive” on Tuesday.

In August, over 1.34 crore doses were administered in the state against a target of one crore doses, according to a state government press release.

The state has so far administered 3.46 crore first doses of the vaccine, covering nearly 70 per cent of its eligible population of nearly 4.93 crore, while 1.16 crore second doses have been administered, ensuring complete immunisation for nearly 24 per cent of the eligible population.

In terms of absolute number of doses, the Surat Municipal Corporation topped the charts, administering over 78,000 doses, followed by Banaskantha with 60,000.

SMC health authorities had halted the vaccination drive on Sunday and Monday in a bid to shore up stock for Tuesday’s state-wide mass vaccination drive. According to SMC, an additional 106 session sites were added to the existing 110 centres and fixed a target to administer 80,000 doses on Tuesday.

SMC deputy health commissioner Dr Ashish Naik said, “We have verified our data with the state health department and have come to know that we have topped in administering the maximum doses in a single day on Tuesday.”

The city has managed to cover 75 percent of its eligible population of 37.69 lakh with the first dose and has fully inoculated about 25 per cent of the city’s population, in a trend mirroring that of the state’s average.

At Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), over 47,000 doses were administered across 255 session sites, including 12,474 doses to those in slum areas. The AMC has notified that the vaccination drive shall continue this Wednesday, which otherwise is suspended on Wednesdays on account of regular health activities.

As per the data on the CoWIN dashboard, vaccination drives in the past 15 days have covered more rural areas than urban centres.