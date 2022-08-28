scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Gujarat’s Garba dance nominated for UNESCO intangible heritage tag

India currently has 14 Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) elements which are inscribed on this list, including Ramlila, Vedic Chants, Kumbh Mela and the latest being Kolkata's Durga Puja.

Dancers in the traditional Garba attire (Express/file)

Gujarat’s famed traditional dance form Garba has been nominated by India for inclusion in the UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list.

The latest nomination will be considered for the next year cycle, a top official said on Saturday.

Secretary of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Tim Curtis had shared details on it during a presentation made at an event held at the National Museum here to mark the UNESCO tag awarded to Kolkata’s Durga Puja festival last December.

The Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO’s 2003 Convention on Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage had added Durga Puja in Kolkata to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last December.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...
Governors as chancellors: The points of conflictPremium
Governors as chancellors: The points of conflict

“The latest nomination will be considered for the next year cycle. The nomination files will be examined by the evaluation body mid-2023 and the inscription will be decided at the 2023 session of the committee by the end of next year,” Curtis had said.

In one of his slides, which carried an image of Garba performers, and captioned ‘Garba of Gujarat — India’s next element’, mentioned that the “file was currently undergoing technical treatment by the Secretariat”.

Curtis, during his address, had praised India for its rich and diverse intangible cultural heritage, saying it has “a whole breadth and diversity in its intangible cultural heritage”.

Advertisement

India currently has 14 Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) elements which are inscribed on this list, including Ramlila, Vedic Chants, Kumbh Mela and the latest being Kolkata’s Durga Puja.

The country had received the honour of Kolkata’s Durga Puja being inscribed on the coveted list at the committee’s 16th session held at Paris, France.

The committee had commended Durga Puja for its initiatives to involve marginalised groups, and individuals as well as women in their participation in safeguarding the element.

Advertisement

Director and UNESCO Representative for the UNESCO New Delhi Office, Eric Falt, who was present at the event, said the recent inclusion of Durga Puja in UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, represents how all stakeholders came together.

More from Ahmedabad

“India, perhaps offers more intangible cultural heritage practices than any other country in the world. And, many of them are in need of safeguarding. We at UNESCO work closely with the government of India in preservation of monument and the intangible cultural heritage, which many times tourists miss or are not much aware about,” he said.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 11:08:28 am
Next Story

IMD predicts rainy start to Ganesh festival in Pune this year

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred
Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
Half of Pakistan under water, what led to the catastrophic floods?
Explained

Half of Pakistan under water, what led to the catastrophic floods?

Over 40% of Ram temple construction work complete
Ayodhya

Over 40% of Ram temple construction work complete

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Philips Sneaker Cleaner: A surprisingly useful gadget I didn’t know I needed
Tech Review

Philips Sneaker Cleaner: A surprisingly useful gadget I didn’t know I needed

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

Premium
Manipur teen wins India’s 1st world judo title, Georgia town celebrates

Manipur teen wins India’s 1st world judo title, Georgia town celebrates

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement