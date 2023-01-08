scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Gujarat’s first information commissioner P K Das dies

Das, who served as information commissioner in 2005-6, worked in sectors such as institutional finance and power.

PK Das, Gujarat Information CommissionDas was one of the earliest among officers from the Gujarat cadre to have done a PhD from the University of South California, USA. (Image source: Gujarat Information Commission website)
Gujarat's first information commissioner P K Das dies
Gujarat’s first information commissioner and former Gujarat cadre IAS officer from the 1965 batch P K Das passed away in a hospital in Gandhinagar on Friday.

He was 81 and belonged to Odisha.

Condoling his death, Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, said it is a “big personal loss for him”, and expressed his dismay at having lost yet another colleague “who was like a family friend, after the death of his batchmate Dr. Manjula Subramaniam just a few days back”.

A government release quoted Mishra calling on him during his training days, when Das was serving as the Collector of Ahmedabad, and his various interactions with him over the course of the last five decades.

Mishra especially recalled his “warm, affectionate, simple, amiable and unassuming nature”.

Das, who served as information commissioner in 2005-6, worked in sectors such as institutional finance and power.
Mishra recalled working with Das at the erstwhile Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB), now Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.

Das was one of the earliest among officers from the Gujarat cadre to have done a PhD from the University of South California, USA.

The release quoted Mishra as praising Das “for being very thorough, hard-working and always dedicated to work, Dr. Mishra said that his contribution to society will always be remembered”.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 07:57 IST
