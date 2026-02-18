Gujarat’s final electoral roll out, 4.40 crore registered voters

The final electoral roll has 4,40,30,725 registered voters, a marginal increase of 5.60 lakh from 4,34,70,109 names in the draft list published by the EC. (representational image)

The total number of voters in Gujarat now stands at 4.40 crore, according to the final electoral rolls published by the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday following the nearly three-and-a-half months of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The final electoral roll has 4,40,30,725 registered voters, a marginal increase of 5.60 lakh from 4,34,70,109 names in the draft list published by the EC.

According to the data maintained by the Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office, after the draft list was published on December 19, there has been an addition of 9,56,121 and deletion of 3,95,555 voters, registering a net change of 1.29 per cent.

Notably, Gujarat had 5,08,43,436 registered voters in 2002, according to the electoral roll published that year.

Among districts that recorded the highest percentage of net change in the draft and final electoral roll are Ahmedabad (2.2 per cent), Dang (2.15 per cent), Porbandar (2.12 per cent) and Jamnagar (2.01 per cent).