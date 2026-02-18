Gujarat’s final electoral roll out, 4.40 crore registered voters

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The total number of voters in Gujarat now stands at 4.40 crore, according to the final electoral rolls published by the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday following the nearly three-and-a-half months of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
The final electoral roll has 4,40,30,725 registered voters, a marginal increase of 5.60 lakh from 4,34,70,109 names in the draft list published by the EC.
According to the data maintained by the Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office, after the draft list was published on December 19, there has been an addition of 9,56,121 and deletion of 3,95,555 voters, registering a net change of 1.29 per cent.
Notably, Gujarat had 5,08,43,436 registered voters in 2002, according to the electoral roll published that year.
Among districts that recorded the highest percentage of net change in the draft and final electoral roll are Ahmedabad (2.2 per cent), Dang (2.15 per cent), Porbandar (2.12 per cent) and Jamnagar (2.01 per cent).
Surendranagar is the only district with more number of deletions than additions. According to the draft list, Surendranagar had 13,44,959 voters. With the addition of 21,316 voters and deletion of 21,415 names, the number in the final electoral roll has reached 13,44,860 — a decline of 99 voters from the draft list.
The rights, objections and claims regarding the inclusion of one’s name in the voter list or exclusion of one’s name from the voter list were submitted between December 19,2025 and January 30,2026. Thereafter, the election officials verified the veracity of the objections and disposed of them by February 10, 2026.
The Indian Express had reported on February 16 that a marginal increase is expected in the final electoral roll. As reported by The Indian Express, the CEO’s office has received nearly 14 lakh Form 7 applications (for deletion of names) from across the state, of which barely 1.8 lakh were termed ‘valid’ after scrutiny. Of 90 lakh notices issued to ‘unmapped’ voters and those with ‘logical discrepancies’, nearly 30 pc appeared for hearing.
Lauding the support of citizens and the staff, Chief Electoral Officer Harit Shukla said that in order to complete the work of Special Intensive Revision of the voter list within the stipulated time, there has been active participation of 34 District Election Officers, 182 Voter Registration Officers, 855 Assistant Voter Registration Officers, 50,963 Booth Level officers (BLOs) and many volunteers.
“Active cooperation has been received from the voters of the state. As a result, out of a total of 5,08,43,436 voters, enumeration forms were received from 4,34,70,109 within the stipulated time. All these counting forms have been completely digitised,” Shukla said.
Following the door-to-door survey conducted by the BLOs, voters in the categories of ‘deceased’, ‘permanently migrated’ and ‘registered at two places’ were identified.
The final voter list was published on Tuesday at all polling stations including all the designated places based on the eligibility date of January 1,2026. The final voter list has also been published on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer http://ceo.gujarat.gov.in, where voters can check their details.
Two copies of the final voter list in each district (1 printed copy with photo and 1 soft copy without photo) have been submitted to the representatives of all recognised political parties. The updated photographs of the citizens obtained during SIR will be published in the next voter list.
Those who have completed 18 years of age on the qualifying date of January 1,2026 can also get their names included in the voter list to be published in the future by filling Form number 6. Under the continuous revisions made from time to time, citizens will also be able to file Form number 6, 7 and 8.
Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Chavda demanded criminal action against those who filled false Form 7, stating that FIR should be lodged. “As per the law filling of false Form 7 is a criminal offence. In that case criminal action should be taken against those who filled false Form 7,” Chavda said while addressing media-persons at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
