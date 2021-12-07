Gujarati NRI shot dead by robber in US

A 45-year-old man of Indian origin was allegedly shot dead and robbed outside a bank in Columbus in the United State’s southeastern state Georgia on Monday night.

The man, identified as Amit Patel, hailed from Nadiad in Gujarat’s Kheda district and had been settled in the US for years. According to the Columbus police department, around 9.30 pm local time, Patel was shot from close range by an unidentified shooter outside Synovus Bank on Buena Vista Road.

The police department, which is investigating the shooting incident as a robbery case, said that the shooter had fled with the money that Patel was carrying. According to a primary investigation, Patel was the owner of a gas station located at Buena Vista Road and was going to the bank to deposit the weekend collection.

Patel’s business partner of six years has, meanwhile, said in a statement that Patel’s family was preparing for his daughter’s third birthday on Monday.

Patel was allegedly shot dead right before he could enter the building that houses the bank as well as an office of the East Columbus police department. The Muscogee County Coroner (an official who holds inquests into violent, sudden, or suspicious deaths) declared Patel dead on the spot after emergency medical responders had failed to rescue him.

Patel is survived by his wife and a daughter. His family home in Nadiad in Kheda district is unoccupied.