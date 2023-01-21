scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Mandatory Gujarati in schools: HC wants Centre to be added as party to PIL

The petitioners also proposed that regulatory provisions be brought in for regular inspection at schools to oversee the implementation of the state government’s mandate and the consequences for violation.

The division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and Sandeep Bhatt issued notice to the Central government returnable on February 3. (Express Photo)
The Gujarat High Court Friday observed that the Union government be added as a party to public interest litigation seeking mandatory teaching of Gujarati in all schools after the state government expressed its inability to govern the Kendriya Vidyalayas that are under the Centre’s control.

The division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and Sandeep Bhatt issued notice to the Central government returnable on February 3.

Meanwhile, the state government stressed it was “committed to implement” the April 2018 circular in which it had mandated teaching Gujarati for primary classes. While, according to the state, there are 23 schools where Gujarati is not being taught as a mandatory language in the primary classes, the petitioner—Ahmedabad-based NGO Matrubhasha Abhiyaan—submitted that there were 109 such schools. In response, the state submitted that it shall conduct inspections in these schools and take actions accordingly, including issuance of notices.

The petitioners also proposed that regulatory provisions be brought in for regular inspection at schools to oversee the implementation of the state government’s mandate and the consequences for violation.

The petitioner also proposed that Gujarati mandatory refresher courses for teachers be introduced and the state should consider enacting a law or suitable legislative action in line with laws enacted by states such as Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Punjab. The state assured actions on the same.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 00:59 IST
