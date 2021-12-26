Gujarati diaspora group to felicitate prominent personalities

Vishwa Gujarat Samaj (VGS), a Gujarati diaspora group, announced on Saturday that the organisation shall be felicitating renowned personalities from the state at an event on Sunday.

‘Vishwa Gujarati Pratibha Sanman Samrabha’, the felicitation event, is expected to be attended by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Parshottam Rupala.

According to C K Patel, president of VGS, the felicitation of prominent Gujarati personalities has been organised every year since the past 17 years, except for last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“An independent search committee comprising two family members of prize money donors, two persons from the Gujarati community and the president of VGS decide on the awardees, taking into account their contribution to society.”

Awardees to be felicitated at Sunday’s event include historian Rizwan Kadri, who will be awarded the ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vishwa Pratibha Award’ along with a prize money of Rs 2.50 lakh. Surat-based diamond firm owner and Padma Shri awardee Mathurbhai Savani will also be awarded the ‘Shri Kanjibhai Desai Gujarat Pratibha Award’ along with prize money of Rs 1 lakh. Delhi Gujarat Samaj, the Delhi chapter of VGS, has been recognised as an awardee for ‘Sreshth Gujarati Samaj Award’ and will be awarded Rs 1 lakh.

Adding that to recognise the contribution of doctors during the pandemic, the society will also honour cardiologist Dr RK Patel, who is also the honorary director at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology.

Former president of VGS, Gujarat High Court advocate Krishnakant Vakhariya, will also be felicitated for his contribution in leading VGS for nearly three decades.

Meanwhile, laying down the objectives for VGS for the near future, CK Patel said that the organisation will be moving towards reaching out to “rural population” and “farmers” so as to make “democracy stronger, by organising ourselves as a community.”

“There are so many issues that our farmers face in the villages. Some don’t have water supply, some others’ sons do not get enough opportunities. We plan to expand our reach,” said Patel at the press conference.

Vajubha Parsana, a member of VGS who heads the farmers unit in the organisation, said, “Right now, most members of VGS are from the creamy layer of Gujaratis or among city inhabitants. With the motto of creating a parallel to government, service-oriented engagement, the organisation will now be working towards reaching out to farmers.”