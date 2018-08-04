Gujarat youths’ employability up by 70% with training from govt finishing schools

Launched on a pilot basis at the end of the academic year 2016-17, the Gujarat government’s initiative of finishing schools for final year students has reportedly resulted in better employability of up to 70 per cent. After employers’ feedback repeatedly pointing to a lack of soft skills in Gujarati students, the state had launched the initiative for a single batch in 40 government colleges — 20 from higher and technical education each.

Under the project, students were put through a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis, which included 32 sessions covering boosting of self-esteem, team work, setting life goals, dressing up, interview practice, telephone etiquette, personal hygiene etc.

As per Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (KCG) data, the SEED organising body established by Education department, there is an increase in percentage of students placed after taking training under the finishing schools. The highest increase is reported in colleges like LD Engineering College in Ahmedabad that reports 100 per cent placement from nearly 40 per cent prior to the finishing schools, Government Polytechnic College in Surendranagar from less than 10 per cent to nearly 60 per cent, Government Engineering College Surat, K K Shastri Commerce College in Ahmedabad and R R Lalan College Bhuj.

Principal Secretary (Education) Anju Sharma said, “The need for finishing schools was realised when we learnt that students were not performing well in interviews and communication skills. Despite having the subject knowledge, students were not being placed well. Employers’ feedback was similar that when they interviewed students, despite proper academic knowledge, they lacked communication skills.”

The project has now been expanded to a training session called the ‘Student Employability Enhancement Drive (SEED) in all government colleges in higher and technical education across the state including polytechnics from the academic session 2018-19.

Monika Mudaliar, a graduate of K K Shastri Government Commerce College Ahmedabad, who was among the first students to undertake the finishing school training has been placed with a TCS BPO in Gandhinagar.

Monika said, “Until I took finishing school classes I used to believe that only the curriculum knowledge is important. But now I have realised that soft skills like personality development and communication skills are equally necessary.”

Nupur Sinha, a SEED supervisor at L D College of Engineering, Ahmedabad, said, “The first batch has been out for almost a year. We are now able to see the difference. For instance, a student who was selected at Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode said that the role playing exercises he undertook at finishing school helped him perform better during the selection process. Similarly, another student selected in a multi-national company said that the role playing on empathy helped him to crack a task given during group activities.”

SEED is also being introduced at 100 grant-in-aid colleges this year, taking the total colleges under the project to 247, said project consultant Dr Nandini Kannan from KCG in Ahmedabad, the nodal agency of the project.

Over 130 trainers have been empanelled through a selection process for ensuring far reaching qualitative effectiveness, while more than 6,000 students have reportedly benefited through the project.

At the beginning of the academic year 2018-19, 2700 students from 50 colleges have already registered for the training. This year, the training will include 50 hours of special focus on functional skills including spoken English and 50 hours on life skills and employability skills.

