Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Gujarat youth wins gold in Thai boxing at Dubai championship

According to his coach Amandeep Singh, who is a coach at the National Institute of Sports Patiala and general secretary of All Gujarat Thaiboxing Association, “There are two sections in Thai boxing — amateur and professional.

The former is with safety gears, while the latter is an open ‘bare deadly’ fight. Yash has won gold in both the categories.” (Representational/File)

International Thai boxing champion Yash Padshala has won gold at the Dubai Open Thaiboxing Championship 2022 and Ninth National Thaiboxing Federation Cup 2023.

Padshala, 20, who is a student at Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam (SVGP) in Ahmedabad, said, “I have always wanted to make an identity and serve my country in some way. I started with Thai boxing in 2015, and have been in the sport for seven years.”

Padshala represented Gujarat in the Ninth National Championship Thaiboxing Federation Cup held in January 2023 in Guwahati, Assam and won gold. He has won the title for the fifth consecutive time, being the first one to have won the title belt, he has set the record for the state.

The former is with safety gears, while the latter is an open ‘bare deadly’ fight. Yash has won gold in both the categories.”

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 00:12 IST
