Gujarat: Youth killed in celebratory firing at marriage ceremony in Bhavnagar

Police said that 20-year-old Jadeja was a resident of Pippardi village in Lodhikha taluka of Rajkot district and was doing farming after dropping out of school after Class X. (Representational Image) Police said that 20-year-old Jadeja was a resident of Pippardi village in Lodhikha taluka of Rajkot district and was doing farming after dropping out of school after Class X. (Representational Image)

A youth was killed while another was injured after being hit by a bullet fired in celebrations at a marriage ceremony in Pacchegam village of Bhavnagar district in Gujarat on Sunday.

Priyarajsinh Jadeja, the victim was watching dandiya-raas (folk dance of Gujarat) at the wedding ceremony of his cousin Dharmarajsinh Gohil, when he was hit in the head by a bullet, fired to celebrate the marriage at 12:15 am in Pachhegam village in Vallabhipur taluka of Bhavnagar district. An injured Jadeja was rushed to Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital in Bhavnagar city but he succumbed to the bullet wound while undergoing treatment, police further said,

Police said that 20-year-old Jadeja was a resident of Pippardi village in Lodhikha taluka of Rajkot district and was doing farming after dropping out of school after Class X. “Jadeja had come to Pacchegam to attend marriage of Dharmarajsinh, son of his paternal aunt and was watching dandiya-raas when Vishwarajsinh Gohil alias Bhailu indulged in celebratory firing. The gunshot hit Jadeja in head and it proved fatal,” Manish Makwana, police sub-inspector of Vallabhipur told The Indian Express.

In his complaint, Jadeja’s cousin brother Hardiksinh Jadeja stated that he saw Bhailu pulling out a revolver-like firearm from the latter’s waist and try to fire in celebration. “However, the firearm misfired and a bullet brushed ear of Shaktisinh Jadeja and caused him injuries before hitting Priyarajsinh in head,” Hardiksinh (25), also a resident of Pipardi village of Lodhikha taluka stated in his complaint.

Police said that Vishwarajsinh, Hardiksinh, and Shaktisinh had come to Pacchegam to attend the marriage ceremony of their cousin. “Accused Bhailu is a resident of Pacchegam and a friend of bridge-groom Dharmarajsinh. Prima facie, it is a case of celebratory firing going awry. The accused is on the run,” Makwana further said.

Based on the complaint filed by Hardiksinh, Vallabhipur police have booked Bhailu under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and under Arms Act.

The PSI said that they were investigating as to what firearm was used in the crime and that how many shots were fired.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.