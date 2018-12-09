Gujarat: 80% youth jobless, BJP govt failed on job issue claims Congress

The Congress, which has been demanding resignation of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani since the cancellation of the police recruitment exam last Sunday following paper leak, on Saturday upped its attack, saying that as the head of the government he has failed to rein in growing unemployment in Gujarat.

Advertising

Quoting figures released by the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Federation of Industries Association, senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia said that 80 per cent youth are unemployed in the state.

“Youth look up to the government jobs because industries have become sick and are unable to provide employment to qualified youths. For 9,000 government jobs, a whopping 9.12 lakh people applied,” Modhwadia said, referring to the number of candidates who had applied for the police recruitment exam that was cancelled last Sunday.

The party also accused the BJP government of crony capitalism, saying “relatives of big industrialists were being facilitated under the disguise of helping the MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), but the government is turning away genuinely needy entrepreneurs”.

Advertising

Modhwadia also said that “thanks to anti-industry policies of the BJP government, half of industries are shut and others are on the verge of closure”. “Out of 202 GIDC estates, only 102 are working, only two industrial estate were set up in the past 15 years of the BJP rule in Gujarat. Not only this, there has been a 10 per cent decline in finance to industries in the past seven months,” the former Congress Legislature Party leader said.

He said that in Surat textile units, 8.80 lakh people have been rendered jobless due to 40 production loss in looms. He also demanded charging of interest on idle industrial plots.