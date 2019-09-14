Youth held for spreading hoax on Whatsapp about terrorists entering Gujarat

Police on Thursday night arrested a 20-year-old man in Banaskantha for allegedly spreading fake messages on WhatsApp about terrorists entering Gujarat.

According to officials of Mavsari police station, the accused Vasram Rabari, a native of Radhanesada village under Vav Taluka of Banaskantha, allegedly circulated a fake message on various WhatsApp groups.

The alleged message read, “Alert, terrorists have entered Gujarat through Kutch and have been seen in Radhanesada village of Banaskantha. People are informed to alert police immediately if they happen to see them.”

Police officials said that they took cognisance of the matter only when the message went viral on various groups on the messaging application.

“A forwarded message started doing rounds on various WhatsApp groups in the city, regarding the entry of a few terrorists,” Sub-Inspector of Mavsari police station G K Jadeja said.

“We tracked down the sender of the original message, and using the phone number we reached Radhanesada village and arrested the accused,” the officer added.

“He (Rabari) had been trying to disrupt peace by spreading fake messages,” the sub-inspector said.

The accused, Vasram Rabari, has been charged under Indian Penal Code section 505 for making statements conducing public mischief.