Gujarat Youth Congress general secretary resigns

General secretary of Gujarat Youth Congress, Brijesh Patel, Wednesday resigned from the Congress along with two other office-bearers — Suraj Der and Ravi Vekariya, and their supporters.

According to Patel, they quit the party after getting dissatisfied with its functioning.

About future plans, Patel said, “We are here in politics to serve the people, so we will definitely join some party, either Bharatiya Janata Party or Aam Aadmi Party. A meeting will be held and we will join either of the two parties in a day or two.”