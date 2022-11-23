scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Gujarat Youth Congress general secretary resigns

According to Patel, they quit the party after getting dissatisfied with its functioning.

Gujarat Youth Congress general secretary resigns, Gujarat Youth Congress, Brijesh Patel resigns, Gujarat Congress, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsAbout future plans, Patel said, “We are here in politics to serve the people, so we will definitely join some party, either Bharatiya Janata Party or Aam Aadmi Party. A meeting will be held and we will join either of the two parties in a day or two.”

General secretary of Gujarat Youth Congress, Brijesh Patel, Wednesday resigned from the Congress along with two other office-bearers — Suraj Der and Ravi Vekariya, and their supporters.

According to Patel, they quit the party after getting dissatisfied with its functioning.

More from Ahmedabad

About future plans, Patel said, “We are here in politics to serve the people, so we will definitely join some party, either Bharatiya Janata Party or Aam Aadmi Party. A meeting will be held and we will join either of the two parties in a day or two.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory tradePremium
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory trade
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 10:52:58 pm
Next Story

Day after firing and six deaths, Meghalaya’s bordering Mukroh village tense

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X