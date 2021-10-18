Gujarat youth all set to shine internationally, says Harsh Sanghavi

Inaugurating the Gujarat State Yogasana Sports Championship in Vadodara Sunday, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the youth from the state will shine on international platforms in the days to come.

“The youth of Gujarat in the coming days will shine not only at state and national levels but also on international platforms. Due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth are getting motivated towards yogasana, which has reached fresh heights worldwide. Today, the entire world is witnessing an increase in demand for yogacharyas (yoga trainers) and yoga reflects our national culture,” Sanghavi stated in an official statement.

Sanghavi was at the Kayavarohan village in Vadodara wherein he flagged off the Yogasana Sports championship at the Lakulesh Mahadev temple.

Later, the minister arrived at the headquarters of ‘SHE’ teams of Vadodara Police and oversaw their various initiatives such as counselling centres, senior citizens’ cell, Zindagi helpline and technical cell. SHE team comprises women police, part of each police station in metropolitan cities of Gujarat, who are specifically made to tackle street crimes against women, counselling and taking care of senior citizens.