Gujarat: World Book of Records recognises NCC campaign

A Covid campaign being run by the NCC Directorate Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra Nagar Haveli has been recognised by the World Book of Records, London.

In an email received on June 7, the NCC Directorate received the ‘Certificate of Commitment’ from the World Book of Records that validates the #EkMaiSauKeLiye Campaign for promoting safety against the Covid–19 pandemic and the honesty and sincerity towards reducing human sufferings for the best prevention of Corona virus disease, as specified by the World Health Organisation.

The idea, based on “Ek Mai Sau Ke Lye”, is the brainchild of Major General Arvind Kapoor, Additional Director General, NCC, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra Nagar Haveli, who has just returned after a two-year tenure in Leh – Ladakh.

Under the campaign, a large pool of NCC cadets in the state have come forward to help the society that is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic.