Two women accuse police of beating them for confession

Two women, who were allegedly beaten by a mob in Padra over suspicion of child lifting last month, on Friday accused local police of beating them up and forcing them to confess about stealing a mobile phone. The two women, who were carried by their families to the office of Vadodara (Rural) SP Sourabh Tolambia, submitted a memorandum, demanding a probe into their allegations.

According to their memorandum, the two women — Kavita Nat and Pali Nat — were thrashed by villagers in Padra ten days ago on suspicion of being child lifters and later handed over to the police. The police denied that they were child lifters and released them the same day after cross-checking their identity proofs and documents.

However, according to the memorandum, the two women were detained by Vadodara Rural police on Thursday after villagers complained about a mobile phone theft and were allegedly beaten up by the police personnel of Padra police station. “There were three policewomen and two policemen who beat Kavita and Pali to confess to stealing a mobile phone,” the memorandum stated. They said that they were released after two hours when they refused to confess. Demanding a probe into their allegations, the two women sought suspension of the accused police personnel.

“I have not been directly approached for this. I learned about it through media. I have already ordered the Deputy SP to inquire into the matter. There was a written complaint against the two women and based on which they were apprehended. The allegations of the two women being thrashed by police to confess are being investigated,” said SP Sourabh Tolambia.

