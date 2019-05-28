Gujarat: Woman’s head decapitated after getting stuck in factory elevator

In a freak incident, a 48-year-old woman worker’s head was severed from the body after it got stuck in an elevator of a plastic manufacturing factory in Vadodara city on Monday.

Police said Sushila Vishwakarma took the elevator from ground floor for top floor when the incident happened.

Sushila, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, worked as a help in the unit. She came for work around 8 am. She took the elevator for third floor when her head got stuck in the lift, the police said.

According to the police, while her severed head was found on the ground floor, the body got dragged with the lift to the third floor. The police found earphones plugged in the severed head, probably connected to a playlist that was found running on her phone. Police suspect the cable might have got entangled in the collapsible grill of the lift leading to the accident. “The elevator, which is without a roof, is used specifically for carrying goods. We are speculating that she was using her phone and absent-mindedly she tried to stick her head outside the lift, which started going up, and the accident happened. So her body was dragged till the last floor and head got severed,” said Investigating Officer M N Saporiya of Bapod police station.

Her body was retrieved with the help of fire officials and handed over to the family after post-mortem. A case of accidental death has been registered at Bapod police station. Bapod Inspector T R Bamaniya said they are trying to find out if the elevator was faulty.