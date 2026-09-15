Gujarat woman throws acid at daughter-in-law as she refuses to clean bathroom

The alleged incident took place on September 10 at a residential society on Panchvati Sahyog Road in Gorwa, according to the complaint.

Written by: Aditi Raja
1 min readVadodaraSep 15, 2026 01:24 AM IST
Gujarat woman throws acid at daughter-in-law as she refuses to clean bathroomThe alleged incident took place on September 10 at a residential society on Panchvati Sahyog Road in Gorwa, according to the complaint. (AI generated image)
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A 26-year-old Vadodara woman accused her mother-in-law of throwing acid at her face and neck leading to minor burn injuries, after she refused to clean the bathroom of their rented apartment with it, prompting an FIR to be lodged at Gorwa police station in the city.

The alleged incident took place on September 10 at a residential society on Panchvati Sahyog Road in Gorwa, according to the complaint. The woman told the police she married a Vadodara man in 2021 and since faced repeated quarrels and alleged physical and mental harassment from her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and two sisters-in-law. They registered an FIR based on her complaint under BNS Sections for domestic cruelty by husband or relatives (Section 85), acid attacks resulting in grievous hurt [Section 124(1)], and voluntary causing of hurt [Section 115(2)] as well as public annoyance through obscene acts (Section 296(2), among others.

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Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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